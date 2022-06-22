NuWave Investment Management LLC Takes $625,000 Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 685.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $90.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.02. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.19 and a 52-week high of $113.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.59 and a 200-day moving average of $85.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.72.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 19.73%. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 18.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

In related news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $634,311.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at $4,293,560.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CF. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on CF Industries from $91.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $123.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CF Industries from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

About CF Industries (Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.