NuWave Investment Management LLC Takes Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JBHT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth about $143,713,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 586,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,794,000 after purchasing an additional 291,299 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth about $41,651,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 65.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,219,000 after purchasing an additional 138,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,192,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,844,000 after purchasing an additional 136,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JBHT. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.94.

In related news, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway acquired 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $161.87 per share, with a total value of $105,215.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,240,994. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $158.73 on Wednesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.92 and a 52-week high of $218.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.98 and a 200 day moving average of $187.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.85%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

