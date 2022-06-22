Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Acquired by Fenimore Asset Management Inc.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,915 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.41% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $10,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OLLI shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.93.

OLLI stock opened at $59.97 on Wednesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.67 and a 52-week high of $95.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.30.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $406.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.48 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (Get Rating)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.