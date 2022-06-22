Oppenheimer Weighs in on Etsy, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Etsy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 15th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $7.78 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.78. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Etsy’s current full-year earnings is $2.13 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Etsy’s FY2024 earnings at $9.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.35 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $185.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $275.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.50.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $71.81 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.79. Etsy has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $307.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.76.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $579.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.71 million. Etsy had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 73.57%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total transaction of $86,813.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,664.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $1,510,582.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at $7,441,122.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,525 shares of company stock worth $8,853,475 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,681,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Etsy during the third quarter valued at $108,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Etsy by 24.1% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Etsy during the third quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 0.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,983,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

