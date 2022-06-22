Peet DeFi (PTE) Price Hits $1.06

Peet DeFi (PTE) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. In the last seven days, Peet DeFi has traded flat against the US dollar. One Peet DeFi coin can now be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00002731 BTC on exchanges. Peet DeFi has a market capitalization of $42,080.63 and approximately $35,657.00 worth of Peet DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004897 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 70.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.02 or 0.00818658 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00073923 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00014600 BTC.

Peet DeFi Profile

Peet DeFi’s total supply is 989,066 coins and its circulating supply is 39,728 coins. Peet DeFi’s official Twitter account is @peet_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Peet DeFi is peetdecentralized.finance . Peet DeFi’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5285069

Peet DeFi Coin Trading

