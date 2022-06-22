Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.80.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PAG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PAG opened at $105.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.97. Penske Automotive Group has a one year low of $72.87 and a one year high of $123.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.85. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.24.

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.94 by $0.82. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group will post 17.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 41,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

About Penske Automotive Group (Get Rating)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.