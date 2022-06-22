pEOS (PEOS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $526,571.09

pEOS (PEOS) traded 29.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Over the last seven days, pEOS has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar. One pEOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. pEOS has a market cap of $526,571.09 and $22.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004830 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.32 or 0.00818617 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00076058 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002348 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00014434 BTC.

pEOS Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . pEOS’s official website is peos.one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

Buying and Selling pEOS

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

