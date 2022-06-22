Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PM. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Philip Morris International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $111.75.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $100.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.87. Philip Morris International has a 12-month low of $85.64 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $155.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 86.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.