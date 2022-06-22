Presearch Market Cap Tops $32.95 Million (PRE)

Presearch (PRE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Presearch coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0831 or 0.00000403 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Presearch has traded 14.7% higher against the dollar. Presearch has a market capitalization of $32.95 million and $69,748.00 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000315 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00027544 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.45 or 0.00254134 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006488 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000918 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Presearch Profile

PRE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 396,578,435 coins. The official website for Presearch is www.presearch.io . Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Presearch is /r/PresearchCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Presearch

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Presearch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Presearch using one of the exchanges listed above.

