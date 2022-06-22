Private Trust Co. NA Acquires 1,614 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,668,000 after acquiring an additional 133,091 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,618,000. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.06.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $329.27 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $307.64 and a one year high of $446.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $369.41 and a 200-day moving average of $375.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $100.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.68 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 23.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.91%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

