Private Trust Co. NA Decreases Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth about $280,000. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth about $234,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 44.5% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.09.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $229.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.63. The company has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.76. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.71 and a 12-month high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. Analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.17%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

