Private Trust Co. NA Grows Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 316.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,082 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,860,000. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 68,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 46,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 18,699 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,534,000.

Shares of SRLN opened at $42.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.61. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $41.69 and a twelve month high of $46.34.

