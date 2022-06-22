Private Trust Co. NA Grows Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,589 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 27,060 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $635,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 963 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.83.

BA stock opened at $136.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.93. The company has a market capitalization of $80.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $252.30.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. Boeing’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

