Private Trust Co. NA Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 11,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Doman Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $493,000. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $19,503,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $66.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.90. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $64.35 and a 12 month high of $78.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

