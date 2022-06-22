Private Trust Co. NA Reduces Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 45.1% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 36,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after buying an additional 11,428 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $322,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 73,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,488,000 after purchasing an additional 9,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGU opened at $83.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.78. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $80.64 and a 1-year high of $108.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%.

