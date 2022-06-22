Project Pai Trading Up 3.9% Over Last 7 Days (PAI)

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Project Pai coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Project Pai has a total market cap of $1.89 million and $3,070.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Project Pai has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Project Pai alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004878 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00046155 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00013996 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000828 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

PAI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,807,030,160 coins and its circulating supply is 1,603,939,359 coins. Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Project Pai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Pai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.