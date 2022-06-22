Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 204.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Prologis were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,044,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,971,155,000 after buying an additional 4,127,777 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Prologis by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,855,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,888,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,792 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,702,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,300,903,000 after buying an additional 320,029 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,603,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,616,792,000 after buying an additional 350,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 1.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,067,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,495,000 after buying an additional 92,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI set a $149.00 target price on Prologis in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Prologis from $184.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.75.

Prologis stock opened at $112.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.46 and a 12 month high of $174.54. The company has a market cap of $83.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.11 and its 200-day moving average is $148.95.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.33%.

In other Prologis news, Director Avid Modjtabai acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

