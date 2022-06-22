Pure Financial Advisors LLC Buys 8,223 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,223 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 182.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $110.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.49. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

