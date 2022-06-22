Pure Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $8,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Pecaut & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

USRT opened at $51.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.79. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $50.55 and a 1 year high of $68.08.

