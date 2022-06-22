Pure Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Shearwater Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,146,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $47.03 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.55 and a 12-month high of $55.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.86.

