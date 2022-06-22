Pure Financial Advisors LLC Has $93.02 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,338,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,738 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $93,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% in the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $58.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.80. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

