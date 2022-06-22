Pure Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 35,011 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,349,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,011 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $40,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPIP opened at $27.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.98. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $32.04.

