Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Rocket Companies, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rocket Companies in a note issued to investors on Friday, June 17th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. Wedbush has a “NA” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rocket Companies’ current full-year earnings is $0.26 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Rocket Companies’ FY2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Argus cut Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America cut Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Rocket Companies from $8.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.08.

NYSE:RKT opened at $6.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.54, a current ratio of 13.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.33. Rocket Companies has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $20.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.38.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the third quarter worth about $372,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the third quarter worth about $435,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the third quarter worth about $930,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 40.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 331,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,310,000 after buying an additional 95,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 168.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 47,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 30,066 shares during the last quarter. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Rocket Companies news, CEO Jay Farner bought 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.52 per share, with a total value of $99,072.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,577,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,174,032.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 664,100 shares of company stock worth $5,803,899 in the last three months. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

