Quant Price Up 17% Over Last Week (QNT)

Quant (QNT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Quant has a market cap of $677.61 million and approximately $45.90 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quant coin can now be bought for about $56.13 or 0.00271365 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Quant has traded up 17% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000202 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000344 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002780 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $373.93 or 0.01807869 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00006119 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 146% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000194 BTC.

About Quant

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a coin. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quant is quant.network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

