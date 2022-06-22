Qubitica (QBIT) Price Tops $11.94 on Top Exchanges

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Qubitica coin can now be bought for about $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Qubitica has traded flat against the US dollar. Qubitica has a total market cap of $9.66 million and $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.22 or 0.00270670 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000194 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000350 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002792 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.93 or 0.01832873 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00006203 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000193 BTC.

About Qubitica

Qubitica (CRYPTO:QBIT) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. Qubitica’s official website is www.qubitica.net . Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

Buying and Selling Qubitica

