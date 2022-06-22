REPO (REPO) Market Cap Reaches $1.88 Million

REPO (REPO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One REPO coin can now be bought for about $0.0835 or 0.00000407 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. REPO has a total market cap of $1.88 million and $7,619.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, REPO has traded up 9.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004872 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.62 or 0.00822349 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00075298 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002315 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00014625 BTC.

REPO Coin Profile

REPO launched on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

