Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADN)

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Advent Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander expects that the company will earn ($0.24) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Advent Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.55) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Advent Technologies’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Get Advent Technologies alerts:

Advent Technologies stock opened at $2.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $146.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 0.83. Advent Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $10.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.55.

Advent Technologies ( NASDAQ:ADN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.26 million for the quarter. Advent Technologies had a negative net margin of 402.65% and a negative return on equity of 36.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Advent Technologies by 89.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 7,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Advent Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 38.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advent Technologies (Get Rating)

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.