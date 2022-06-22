RichQUACK.com (QUACK) Market Cap Achieves $21.65 Million

RichQUACK.com (QUACK) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. RichQUACK.com has a total market cap of $21.65 million and approximately $747,864.00 worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, RichQUACK.com has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One RichQUACK.com coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004855 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 43.8% against the dollar and now trades at $199.23 or 0.00968246 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00068371 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002297 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00014172 BTC.

RichQUACK.com Profile

Buying and Selling RichQUACK.com

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RichQUACK.com directly using U.S. dollars.

