Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Receives $666.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $666.00.

RTMVY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 710 ($8.70) to GBX 740 ($9.06) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 650 ($7.96) to GBX 618 ($7.57) in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Rightmove from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rightmove from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 724 ($8.87) to GBX 640 ($7.84) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

OTCMKTS:RTMVY opened at $13.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.03. Rightmove has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $22.09.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.1104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 1.1%.

About Rightmove (Get Rating)

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

