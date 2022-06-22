Rise Market Cap Tops $130,389.14 (RISE)

Rise (RISE) traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. Rise has a market capitalization of $130,389.14 and $10.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rise coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rise has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Rise

Rise (RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 199,266,608 coins. Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rise is rise.vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Rise Coin Trading

