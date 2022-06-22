Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Purchased by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 160.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,516 shares during the period. Roku makes up approximately 1.2% of NuWave Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Roku by 147.1% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 576.2% during the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Roku by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $89.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 90.90 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.86. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.63 and a 12 month high of $490.76.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $733.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.56 million. Roku had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $182,803.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,676 shares in the company, valued at $7,349,125.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $497,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,598 shares of company stock valued at $742,501 over the last 90 days. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on ROKU shares. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Roku from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Stephens decreased their target price on Roku from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Roku from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Roku from $210.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Roku from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.27.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

