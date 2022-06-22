ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Hits Market Cap of $3.58 Million

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. During the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded down 10% against the US dollar. One ROOBEE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. ROOBEE has a market capitalization of $3.58 million and approximately $536,805.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TDEX Token (TT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00010917 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00008903 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.43 or 0.00168271 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000067 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000401 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE Coin Profile

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,969,952,518 coins. The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

