Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

SARTF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. HSBC initiated coverage on Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Get Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of SARTF stock opened at $340.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $342.87 and a 200 day moving average of $411.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.39 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $292.00 and a 1 year high of $947.00.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:SARTF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 11.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.