Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Stock Position Increased by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $48.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.33 and its 200-day moving average is $49.96. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $48.70 and a 12-month high of $51.31.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.