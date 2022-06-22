Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Noble Financial restated an outperform rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of SHIP stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. Seanergy Maritime has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $1.62. The stock has a market cap of $139.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average of $1.07.

Seanergy Maritime ( NASDAQ:SHIP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 24.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seanergy Maritime will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. Seanergy Maritime’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Seanergy Maritime by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 337,622 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 60,915 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,378,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Seanergy Maritime by 44.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,354,040 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after buying an additional 1,033,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities primarily iron ore and coal worldwide. It operates a fleet of 17 Capesize vessels with an average age of 12.1 years and aggregate cargo carrying capacity of 3,011,083 deadweight.

