Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,035 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sempra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 1,763.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Sempra by 171.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 176.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sempra in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sempra in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.67.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $142.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Sempra has a 12-month low of $119.56 and a 12-month high of $173.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.05, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.95.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.05. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.48%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $4,996,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

