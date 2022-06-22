SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Sold by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000.

Shares of MDYV opened at $59.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.08. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $58.64 and a 52-week high of $73.22.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

