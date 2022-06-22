SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $291.67.

SSPPF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of SSP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of SSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of SSP Group to a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Get SSP Group alerts:

SSPPF opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.07. SSP Group has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $5.50.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.