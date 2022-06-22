StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE LOV opened at $3.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.48. The company has a market cap of $8.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Spark Networks has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $5.70.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious communities in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.

