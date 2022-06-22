Student Coin 24-Hour Volume Tops $302,959.00 (STC)

Student Coin (STC) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Student Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Student Coin has traded 47% higher against the dollar. Student Coin has a total market cap of $31.11 million and approximately $302,959.00 worth of Student Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Student Coin Profile

STC is a coin. Its genesis date was June 16th, 2018. Student Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,322,747,502 coins. Student Coin’s official message board is medium.com/bitjob . Student Coin’s official website is bitjob.io . Student Coin’s official Twitter account is @STARCHAIN_STC

According to CryptoCompare, “Student Coin builds a platform called STC Exchange that allows people to create and develop their own DeFi, NFT, personal, and startup tokens. The project supports students at over 500 universities, allowing them to build tokens, decentralize their loans, and fund startups. The mission of the Student Coin is to educate people about cryptocurrencies and to put personal tokenization into the mainstream. “

Student Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Student Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Student Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Student Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

