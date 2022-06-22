SushiSwap Trading 25.4% Higher This Week (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. One SushiSwap coin can currently be bought for about $1.18 or 0.00005749 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SushiSwap has a total market cap of $149.67 million and approximately $112.46 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SushiSwap has traded 25.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SushiSwap

SushiSwap (SUSHI) is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 242,823,886 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

SushiSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

