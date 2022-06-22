SWM Advisors Has $225,000 Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

SWM Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 0.2% of SWM Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. SWM Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,096,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,866 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $108,560,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 858,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,214,000 after purchasing an additional 397,287 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,601,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,360,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,118,000 after purchasing an additional 327,105 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM opened at $100.78 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.63 and a 12-month high of $115.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.40.

