Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stock Position Cut by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $10,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $6,451,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,609,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. CL King started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Argus raised shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

NYSE:SYY opened at $80.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.20. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $91.53. The company has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.91%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

