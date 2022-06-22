T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Acquired by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TROW. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TROW stock opened at $109.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.34. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.72 and a twelve month high of $224.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.61.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 33.38%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.83%.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TROW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

