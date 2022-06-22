Ten Entertainment Group plc (LON:TEG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ten Entertainment Group plc (LON:TEG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 327.14 ($4.01).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Ten Entertainment Group from GBX 325 ($3.98) to GBX 350 ($4.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th.

In other Ten Entertainment Group news, insider Antony Smith sold 32,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 255 ($3.12), for a total transaction of £82,025.85 ($100,472.62).

LON:TEG opened at GBX 238 ($2.92) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £163.02 million and a P/E ratio of 41.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 253.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 254.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 615.02. Ten Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of GBX 214.25 ($2.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 285.01 ($3.49).

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 46 bowling sites with approximately 1,101 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides family entertainment space, soft plays, laser tag arenas, karaoke rooms, escape rooms, pool tables, and amusement machines.

