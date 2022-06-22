Ten Entertainment Group plc (LON:TEG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ten Entertainment Group plc (LON:TEG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 327.14 ($4.01).
Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Ten Entertainment Group from GBX 325 ($3.98) to GBX 350 ($4.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th.
In other Ten Entertainment Group news, insider Antony Smith sold 32,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 255 ($3.12), for a total transaction of £82,025.85 ($100,472.62).
Ten Entertainment Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 46 bowling sites with approximately 1,101 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides family entertainment space, soft plays, laser tag arenas, karaoke rooms, escape rooms, pool tables, and amusement machines.
