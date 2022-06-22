Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

TTEK has been the subject of several other reports. Boenning Scattergood reissued a neutral rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on Tetra Tech from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $122.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.59. Tetra Tech has a 1-year low of $116.88 and a 1-year high of $192.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $699.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Tetra Tech’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tetra Tech will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.57%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth $225,525,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,041,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,195,707,000 after buying an additional 327,928 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 168.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 472,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,853,000 after buying an additional 296,212 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 37.8% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 665,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,449,000 after buying an additional 182,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 286,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,922,000 after buying an additional 125,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

