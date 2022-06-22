The Hackett Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:HCKT)

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the business services provider on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd.

The Hackett Group has increased its dividend by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. The Hackett Group has a dividend payout ratio of 27.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The Hackett Group to earn $1.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.8%.

Shares of The Hackett Group stock opened at $18.79 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.98. The Hackett Group has a 12-month low of $16.92 and a 12-month high of $24.78. The stock has a market cap of $593.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.61.

The Hackett Group ( NASDAQ:HCKT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business had revenue of $75.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million. Analysts expect that The Hackett Group will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on HCKT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hackett Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of The Hackett Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in The Hackett Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in The Hackett Group by 287.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 26,526 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in The Hackett Group by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 19,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in The Hackett Group by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 9,358 shares during the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

