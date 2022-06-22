The Hackett Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:HCKT)

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the business services provider on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd.
The Hackett Group has increased its dividend by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. The Hackett Group has a dividend payout ratio of 27.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The Hackett Group to earn $1.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.8%.
Shares of The Hackett Group stock opened at $18.79 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.98. The Hackett Group has a 12-month low of $16.92 and a 12-month high of $24.78. The stock has a market cap of $593.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.61.
Several analysts recently commented on HCKT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hackett Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of The Hackett Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in The Hackett Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in The Hackett Group by 287.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 26,526 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in The Hackett Group by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 19,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in The Hackett Group by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 9,358 shares during the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About The Hackett Group (Get Rating)
The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.
