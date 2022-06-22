The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Receives C$103.77 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$103.77.

TD has been the topic of several research reports. CSFB set a C$102.00 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$103.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Fundamental Research cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$97.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of TD opened at C$87.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$157.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$92.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$97.73. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$80.68 and a twelve month high of C$109.08.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported C$2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.88 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$11.26 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.6382942 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.74%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

