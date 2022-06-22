Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $12,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

NYSE TMO opened at $513.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $201.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $545.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $575.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $482.97 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 6.26%.

In other news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total value of $7,362,471.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,900.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total transaction of $108,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TMO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $658.92.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.