TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Shares Sold by DBK Financial Counsel LLC

DBK Financial Counsel LLC cut its stake in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in TimkenSteel were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TimkenSteel in the third quarter worth $140,000. 75.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ken V. Garcia bought 3,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.93 per share, with a total value of $66,072.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,278.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TMST opened at $19.90 on Wednesday. TimkenSteel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $26.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.85. The firm has a market cap of $927.94 million, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.76.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $352.00 million for the quarter. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TMST. KeyCorp increased their price objective on TimkenSteel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. The company's products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

